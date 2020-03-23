Ruston football head coach Jerrod Baugh, along with high school staff give back during time of need

During a time of so much uncertainty and need, one area football coach is stepping up.

Ruston head football coach Jerrod Baugh and several members of the high school’s staff were spotted handing out meals to those in Lincoln Parish.

Last day until further notice for student lunches at Cypress Springs 9:30-11:00 am . Go see these special people for your lunch! #LPSB ⁦@RustonCVB⁩ ⁦@RustonLeader⁩ ⁦@RonnyforRuston⁩ pic.twitter.com/6LBHa7UxrS — Ruston High School (@BearcatsPage) March 23, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, Lincoln Parish Schools has suspended the service until further notice, citing safety concerns to the staff.

Since beginning this form of gratitude, last Monday, at least 11,000 meals were handed out to families.

” … There were originally a handful of people that were selected, mostly principals, and other administrators, ” says Baugh. “I felt like I needed to do something. I wasn’t supposed to be there everyday. But, I went ahead and went everyday. I’m used to going to work and being there everyday. So, it gave me something to do, along with being able to give back to our community.”

