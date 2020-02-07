Riverfield Academy’s Jackson Shelton is headed to ULM

Less than 24 hours after National Signing Day, more additions to college rosters are taking place locally.

Riverfield Academy’s Jackson Shelton becomes the first player from the school, since 2016, to sign with a college. He’s staying home, and headed to ULM.

The former Raiders linebacker signed a “preferred walk-on” agreement with the Warhawks.

Shelton was asked by NBC 10 Sports if the moment of going to college has set in yet.

“I don’t think so, ” says Shelton. “But I’m sure it will pretty soon. It feels great. To be a guy from the Mississippi league, they say. But, we’ve got good guys everywhere.”