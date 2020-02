Riverfield Academy Head Coach Boyd Cole has resigned, sources tell NBC 10 Sports. Defensive Coordinator Kyle Stracener will take over.

Cole has been with the Raiders for the last six seasons.

In 2019, his team finished 13-0, and won the school’s first championship since 1991.