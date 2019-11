The second round of the LHSAA football playoffs provided plenty of surprises.

Perhaps the biggest shock was OCS’ 49-47 comeback win over Calvary.

Steven Fitzhugh’s crew trailed by 20 at halftime. The Eagles were behind 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Fitzhugh discussed the win with NBC 10 Sports on Monday.

The full one on one interview with Steven Fitzhugh, and his son, Will, is going to air on “The Kickoff”, Wednesday at 9:30 on Fox 14.