Christmas came early for Ouachita Christian High School.

The LHSAA granted the Eagles’ request to host the Division IV Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The contest between the fifth-seed OCS and seventh-ranked Catholic-Point Coupee will take place Friday, December 13 at noon.

Fitzhugh discussed the emotions and importance of playing this game in New Orleans, with NBC 10 Sports on Monday afternoon.