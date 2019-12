On Saturday, a third team from Northeast Louisiana made their presence known in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

(4) Oak Grove defeats (3) White Castle 55-12 in the Class 1A Championship Game. It’s the Tigers’ first title since 2001.

In Arkansas, Fordyce defeated Junction City, 28-6, to win the Class 2A Championship.

During the regular season, the Dragons edged the Redbugs, 14-12.

NBC 10 Sports has team coverage in New Orleans and Little Rock.