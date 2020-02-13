Maurice Pollard introduced as Wossman’s football coach

On Wednesday, Maurice Pollard was officially introduced as Wossman’s new head coach.

The former Delhi coach takes over for Dean Smith, who was let go in January.

The Murray State alum has been with Wildcats athletics since 2011. Recently, he served as the school’s soccer head coach.

Pollard spoke to NBC 10 Sports on when he knew it was a possibility he’d lead Wossman football.

“I didn’t get an early advancement, ” says Pollard. “Things transpired. Just took the notions to see if what was it that I wanted to do for my future. At a time in my life, I wanted to be the head coach at Wossman. But, I went about it the right way. [I] stayed, transitioned to the position. Put my information in and see how it would come.”

NBC 10 Sports will have more from Maurice Pollard at 10:00 on Wednesday.