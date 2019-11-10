LHSAA football playoff brackets released

Teams in our coverage area listed in BOLD
Class 5A:
(31) Central Lafourche vs. (2) West Monroe
(20) Ruston vs. (13) Dutchtown
(22) Ouachita vs. (11) Haughton
(30) West Ouachita vs. (3) Alexandria
Class 4A:
(31) South Lafourche vs. (2) Neville
(25) North Vermillion vs. (8) Bastrop
Class 3A:
(31) Crowley vs. (2) Sterlington
(28) Albany vs. (5) Caldwell Parish
(23) Jennings vs. (10) Carroll
(21) St. Martinville vs. (12) Union Parish
(17) Green Oaks vs. (16) Jena
(19) Wossman vs. (14) Iota
Class 2A:
(32) Vinton vs. (1) Ferriday
(29) Jonesboro-Hodge vs. (4) Mangham
(17) Rayville vs. (16) Port Allen
(18) General Trass vs. (15) East Feliciana
(28) Winnfield vs. (5) Amite
(31) Vidalia vs. (2) Many
Class 1A:
(4) Oak Grove – first round bye
(7) Haynesville – first round bye
(21) Slaughter Community Charter vs. (12) Homer
(17) Arcadia vs. (16) LaSalle
(18) Delhi vs. (15) Gueydan
(19) Delta Charter vs. (14) Plain Dealing
(23) Lincoln Prep vs. (10) Basile
(24) Block vs. (9) Montgomery
Division IV:
(12) Sacred Heart vs. (5) OCS
(10) Cedar Creek vs. (7) Catholic-P.C.
(13) St. Fred’s vs. (4) Calvary Baptist