LHSAA football playoff brackets released

High School Football
Posted: / Updated:

Teams in our coverage area listed in BOLD

Class 5A:

(31) Central Lafourche vs. (2) West Monroe

(20) Ruston vs. (13) Dutchtown

(22) Ouachita vs. (11) Haughton

(30) West Ouachita vs. (3) Alexandria

Class 4A:

(31) South Lafourche vs. (2) Neville

(25) North Vermillion vs. (8) Bastrop

Class 3A:

(31) Crowley vs. (2) Sterlington

(28) Albany vs. (5) Caldwell Parish

(23) Jennings vs. (10) Carroll

(21) St. Martinville vs. (12) Union Parish

(17) Green Oaks vs. (16) Jena

(19) Wossman vs. (14) Iota

Class 2A:

(32) Vinton vs. (1) Ferriday

(29) Jonesboro-Hodge vs. (4) Mangham

(17) Rayville vs. (16) Port Allen

(18) General Trass vs. (15) East Feliciana

(28) Winnfield vs. (5) Amite

(31) Vidalia vs. (2) Many

Class 1A:

(4) Oak Grove – first round bye

(7) Haynesville – first round bye

(21) Slaughter Community Charter vs. (12) Homer

(17) Arcadia vs. (16) LaSalle

(18) Delhi vs. (15) Gueydan

(19) Delta Charter vs. (14) Plain Dealing

(23) Lincoln Prep vs. (10) Basile

(24) Block vs. (9) Montgomery

Division IV:

(12) Sacred Heart vs. (5) OCS

(10) Cedar Creek vs. (7) Catholic-P.C.

(13) St. Fred’s vs. (4) Calvary Baptist

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories