Ruston star running back, Ke’Travion Hargrove has decommitted from Louisiana Tech. The incoming senior announced his decision via Twitter on Tuesday.

The four-star recruit committed to play for the Bulldogs in May. Since then, he’s seen offers from seven different ‘Power Five’ schools, according to 24-7 Sports.

In 2019, the Bearcat rushed for 1,537 yards and scored 20 touchdowns.