Nearly a dozen athletes from Louisiana and Arkansas take part in National Signing Day

Young men throughout the country had their lives change forever, on National Signing Day.

Just over a dozen area athletes from Louisiana and Arkansas look to make their mark for the next four years:

  • Garrett Kahmann (West Monroe quarterback) – Signs with ULM
  • Dontrelle Cobbs (West Monroe defensive lineman) – Signs with Louisiana Tech
  • Brooks Miller (West Monroe safety) – Signs with Baylor
  • Hayes Crockett (Sterlington quarterback) – Signs with ULM
  • Cedric Woods (Carroll quarterback) – Signs with Louisiana Tech
  • Ronald Williams, Jr. (Ferriday/Hutchinson CC cornerback) – Signs with Alabama
  • Dalton Perdue (El Dorado offensive tackle) – Signs with SMU
  • Jordan McClane (Ruston left tackle) – Signs with Northwestern State

