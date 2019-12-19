Nearly a dozen athletes from Louisiana and Arkansas take part in National Signing Day

Young men throughout the country had their lives change forever, on National Signing Day.
Just over a dozen area athletes from Louisiana and Arkansas look to make their mark for the next four years:
- Garrett Kahmann (West Monroe quarterback) – Signs with ULM
- Dontrelle Cobbs (West Monroe defensive lineman) – Signs with Louisiana Tech
- Brooks Miller (West Monroe safety) – Signs with Baylor
- Hayes Crockett (Sterlington quarterback) – Signs with ULM
- Cedric Woods (Carroll quarterback) – Signs with Louisiana Tech
- Ronald Williams, Jr. (Ferriday/Hutchinson CC cornerback) – Signs with Alabama
- Dalton Perdue (El Dorado offensive tackle) – Signs with SMU
- Jordan McClane (Ruston left tackle) – Signs with Northwestern State