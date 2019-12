High school football isn’t over – just yet.

There’s one more opportunity for area football fans to get their fix, before pads are put away for the year.

Saturday, Ruston High School’s James Field will host the 4th annual LHSCA I-20 East-West All-Star Game.

The East roster is made up of dozens of talent, from various programs from Northeast Louisiana.

For another season, Ouachita Christian’s Steven Fitzhugh will serve as the head coach.