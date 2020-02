Wednesday afternoon, former Crossett head coach Sonny Nason was hired at Franklin Parish, NBC 10 Sports has confirmed.

Nason arrives in Winnsboro, after spending seven seasons leading the Eagles.

In 2019, Crossett finished 9-4, including a spot in the semifinals. The team also won their first conference championship in 16 years.

He’ll take over a Patriots squad that finished 2-8, in 2019.

Nason replaces Whitney McCartney, who resigned in November.