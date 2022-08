Our Football Friday Night Preview continues its journey throughout Louisiana and Arkansas, leading up to the start of the 2022 prep football season.

We check in with MAIS 8-Man, Class 2 champion, Prairie View Academy. In 2021, they were 15-0 and topped Manchester Academy in the title game.

It was the program’s second championship in school history, and the first since 1988. However, less than a year later, the Spartans return with five starters. But, many feel this unit is pretty special.