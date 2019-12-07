Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Louisiana ranks in the top 5 for drivers who speed on roads
Top Stories
ROAD CLOSURE: Intersections of Thomas Road and Smith Street along Highway 34 closed
UPDATE: Suspect in murder of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade captured
Gov. Edwards places friendly wager of “Louisiana’s best seafood” on SEC Championship game
Republicans, some advocates push for LGBTQ rights bill
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 6th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, December 6th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 5th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 5th
Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 4th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 4th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Football Friday Night
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards places friendly wager of “Louisiana’s best seafood” on SEC Championship game
Top Stories
Mallory’s success this season helps Southern Arkansas into second consecutive bowl appearance
Walker’s career-high 20 points sends Techsters over McNeese
Five players reach double-digits, Louisiana Tech upsets Mississippi State in Starkville, 74-67
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – SEC Championship Preview
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Nutty weather causes six straight years of Pecan shortage
Top Stories
Santa Claus Patrol is protecting Ouachita Parish community this holiday season
LPSO holds seminar addressing mental health for first responders
Travel tips with Jane Gunn!
LDCC receives national accreditation for tech programs
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Football Friday Night
High School Football
Posted:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:35 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 6, 2019 / 10:35 PM CST
Don't Miss
ROAD CLOSURE: Intersections of Thomas Road and Smith Street along Highway 34 closed
Police: Missing Florida teen held captive at Louisiana motel by Alabama man
Former Grambling star Shakyla Hill signs deal to play professional basketball in Serbia
UPDATE: Suspect in murder of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade captured
Monroe felon sentenced to ten years in federal prison
Don't Miss
Four confirmed dead, seven injured after active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola
Waitr faces possible delisting by Nasdaq exchange, stock drops below $1
Morning Forecast – Friday, December 6th
Monroe felon sentenced to ten years in federal prison
Mallory’s success this season helps Southern Arkansas into second consecutive bowl appearance
Walker’s career-high 20 points sends Techsters over McNeese
Nutty weather causes six straight years of Pecan shortage
Trending Stories
ROAD CLOSURE: Intersections of Thomas Road and Smith Street along Highway 34 closed
Police: Missing Florida teen held captive at Louisiana motel by Alabama man
Former Grambling star Shakyla Hill signs deal to play professional basketball in Serbia
UPDATE: Suspect in murder of Sierra-Li Nicole Wade captured
Monroe felon sentenced to ten years in federal prison