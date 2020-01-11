Dean Smith on time at Wossman, ‘… Sit back and think of the good times that you had … ‘

After six seasons, Dean Smith is out as head coach at Wossman.

Smith tells NBC 10 Sports he was relived of his duties, following a Friday morning meeting at the high school.

According to Smith, it’s unclear if he’ll still be teaching at Wossman.

He was hired to take over the Wildcats in 2014. During that time, he had a 34-37 record.

In 2019, the team finished 6-6, including a first-round loss in the Class 3A playoffs to Iota.

“Think you just sit back and think of the good times you had at [Wossman] with the coaches and comradery with the players, ” says Smith. I’ve released and hired coaches. It goes both ways. You go for a better change. But, you know a third principal in six years, new direction. I wish the best for Wossman High School and everything they’re going to do in the future. Just part of the business. Can’t get around it, you know.”