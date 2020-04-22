Crossett goes to Georgia to find next head football coach

According to a post on the Crossett Eagle Athletics Facebook page, the program has hired Shawn Jackson as the next Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

Jackson comes to Arkansas from Camden County High School in Kingsland, Georgia. He served as an Assistant Head Football Coach and Offensive Coordinator.

Previously, Jackson spent time in The Natural State while at Blytheville High School, in 2004.

Jackson takes over for former Eagles Coach Sonny Nason, who left to take over responsibilities at Franklin Parish High School.