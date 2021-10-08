Carroll alum, Grambling Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs on Bulldogs’ homecoming, ‘ … greatest homecoming in North Louisiana …’

Driving down Highway 165, in any direction, you’ll see RVs, and trailers already camping near Renwick Street. Why? Carroll celebrates their annual homecoming festivities.

The Bulldogs welcome one of their 165 South rivals, Richwood, Friday at 7:00.

Someone who will be watching from afar? Grambling Head Football Coach, Broderick Fobbs. The Monroe native was a multi-sport athlete for Carroll High School. Before the C-Dog graduated in 1991, he earned all-state honors in football. Fobbs was also named to the all-region team in baseball, and was even a Louisiana state qualifier in the 200m.

“It’s Carroll’s homecoming, and I can’t be there this week, ” says Fobbs. “That’s the thing that bothers me the most. I have a job to do in Mississippi. And, all of my friends, relatives and loved ones are having a good time back in Monroe. It’s the greatest homecoming in North Louisiana. I’m not biased. Just stating the facts … “