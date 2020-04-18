Buffalo Bills legend Kyle Williams on being Defensive Coordinator at Ruston: ‘ … No matter what level you’re at, the fundamentals don’t change. There needs to be a passion for the game …’

Recently, Buffalo Bills legend, Kyle Williams accepted an offer to become Defensive Coordinator for Ruston.

Over 20 years ago, Williams starred for the Bearcats. He was a letterman in football, baseball, and track.

In 2001, he was named District 1-5A Most Valuable Player.

After 12 years in the NFL, he retired in 2019. Now, Williams is impacting the lives of young athletes.

“It’s been great, ” says Williams. “Have an opportunity to come home, where we decided to make home. Build a house. No matter what level you’re at, the fundamentals don’t change. Needs to be a passion for the game, and the fundamentals carry. So, to be back home in a place that means so much to me. And, a program that built so much into my life, I’m excited to be here.”