In 2018, West Monroe’s defense was one of the best in Louisiana.

They held opponents to an average of 12 points per game.

But, this season they’ll be without a number of starters on that side of the football.

The Chiefs are spending this August trying to forget about their 2-8 record from a season ago.

Matt Middleton’s crew is fighting for their first playoff appearance since 2015.

They’ll enter 2019 with 17 of their 22 starters coming back.