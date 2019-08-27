High school football 2-A-Days: Ruston and Beekman Charter

2-A-Days brings us to Ruston, where Jerrod Baugh enters his third season as head coach.

2018 ended for the Bearcats with a second round playoff loss to West Monroe.

On Thursday, we’ll get our first look at the 2019 ‘Cats. They’ll open their first two weeks of the season on the road.

Our next stop is Beekman Charter.

Joey Lee looks to lead the Tigers to a winning campaign in 2019. Last season, they finished 1-9. Their only win was a Week one victory over LaSalle.

Beekman Charter only lost four seniors, following 2018. But, they’ll be without an all-district 2A tackle, who suffered a season ending injury during the Summer.

Coach Joey Lee’s crew will still play in Class 2A, but won’t compete in a district. They’ll serve this season as an independent.