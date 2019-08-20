High school football 2-A-Days: Riverfield and Prairie View

2-A-Days makes a stop at Riverfield Academy.

Former NLU Indian Boyd Cole enters his sixth season as head coach.

Last season, the Raiders ended 4-6 with a loss to Hinds Academy in the first round of the MAIS postseason.

Coach Cole’s team lost six starters from 2018. But, this year, he’ll have eight returners on both offense and defense.

We also had the chance to catch Prairie View Academy.

In 2018, they finished 10-2, but they came up just short to Tallulah Academy in the MAIS Championship Game.

Coach Bo Barton tells NBC 10 Sports, he lost six seniors from last year. But, he’s got six juniors ready to plug in those positions, including skill players.