High school football 2-A-Days: OCS and Ferriday

Our first stop on this edition of 2-A-Days takes us to OCS.

The Eagles finished 8-4 in 2018, with their season ending at the hands of Southern Lab in the second round of the Division IV playoffs.

They’ll return 17 starters from last season, 10 on defense, and seven on offense.

Coach Steven Fitzhugh’s crew will feature a new starting quarterback, Hunter Herring, the former wide receiver.

Next, we go to Ferriday.

Stanley Smith enters his third season as head coach of the Trojans.

Smith has seen nothing but success during his time there. The last two seasons, his teams have gone as far as the 2A semifinals.

He’s blessed to have numerous returners to try to push the team further in 2019.