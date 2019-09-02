High school football 2-A-Days: Neville and Vidalia

2-A-Days makes a stop by Forsythe Avenue in Monroe.

In 2018, Neville finished 10-3, with a loss to Edna Karr in the 4A semifinals. It was the fourth time in five years the Tigers met the Cougars in the postseason.

In 2019, the Tigers are without 30 seniors who graduated following last season.

They’ll return four starters on offense. That includes having a full year of Andrew Brister as starting quarterback.

Our next stop is Vidalia.

For the first time in five decades, Dee Faircloth won’t roam the sidelines for the Vikings.

His son, Rob, will however.

Coach Rob will take over a team that finished 9-4 in 2018, with a loss to Many in the 2A quarterfinals.

The Vikings will be without former four year starters in the quarterback, wide receiver, and a pair of defensive linemen from last year.