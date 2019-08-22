High school football 2-A-Days: Carroll and Briarfield Academy

2-A-Days visits Caroll High School.

In Tank Washington’s first year as the Bulldogs head coach, they finished 2-8 (1-4 in district). They missed postseason play for the first time since 2014.

The C-Dogs defense was young, and surrendered 34 points per game last season.

Following last season, they only lost four seniors. Experience will lead the way for Coach Washington’s crew in 2019.

Our next stop is Briarfield Academy.

In 2018, the Rebels finished 2018 with an 8-3 record. Coach Beau Travis’ offense was on fire, as they averaged 38 points per week. Their score differential in their eight victories was 29 points.

But, their stay in the playoffs was short. They were quickly bounced out by Manchester Academy.