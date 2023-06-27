Farmerville, La (KTVE/KARD) — Fishing is a great pass time and a fun hobby for enjoyment, but it is also a sport for the ones that want to scratch their competitive itch. A couple of high schoolers took it to another level when they aimed for something far greater.

Rhett Anderson and Jessie Green both placed inside the top-five at the annual High School National Championship Tournament. They pulled in 28.01 pounds of fish, which also qualified them for making it to the next round at the World Finals.

Fishing is not just picking up a rod and heading out to the water, and in the competitive sense it’s a lot more work to be done. Rhett and Jessie understand the tasks at hand and exude a professional mentality when preparing for tournaments.

“We go pre-fishing often before every tournament. We get ready, rig everything up and talk about how it’s going to go. We get a gameplan and we just go out there and put our heads down and fish,” said Green.

It wasn’t always smooth sailing for the talented duo, hard work and someone believing in them was all they needed.

When I picked Rhett up last year, I knew he had it after a year, and when we got Jessie, he was a little slow at first, but we brought him around and he came out strong,” said fishing captain Paul Bailey.

The two young fishers even garnered high praise from the Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, whose watched Green and Anderson grow their love for the sport of fishing.

“These kids grew up on this lake, these kids love this lake and we’re proud of people like Paul that have come in and helped these kids so that they can go further in fishing,” said Crow.

The young fishermen will soon split as partners with Anderson going off to college after graduation, but Green is already looking ahead for bigger results next year with a new partner that is willing to shine as bright alongside him as his former one.