Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
4 stories to lift your spirits: Long-awaited hugs for seniors, boy’s good deed saves house from fire
City of Monroe to host free Children’s Dental Health event
Minimum wage shot down from American Rescue Plan as ‘vote-a-rama’ is in full swing
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov Hutchinson says 29% of Arkansans 70+ have been fully vaccinated
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, March 5th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 5th
Top Stories
BOIL ADVISORY: Weather-related boil advisories, recensions
3 massive earthquakes strike near New Zealand; tsunami warnings issued
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 4th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, March 4th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
High School Boys basketball playoffs | The Fight to get to the Final Four
Video
Top Stories
March 16 bond hearing next in killing of ex-Saint’s star
Gallery
WATCH: Thomas Morstead reflects on time with Saints after being cut
Video
LHSAA boys & girls basketball playoffs
Video
LSU played double header today against Nicholls & Southern at Alex Box
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
Unbuckled driver and passenger killed in Tensas parish crash
‘Miracle Girl’ goes home after spending 130 days at St. Francis due to the coronavirus
Video
Obesity ‘second greatest predictor’ of hospitalization for COVID-19, report says
Richard Barnett remains jailed — ‘I’ve been here a long time. It’s not fair’
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
High School Boys basketball playoffs | The Fight to get to the Final Four
Sports
by:
CJ Maclin
Posted:
Mar 5, 2021 / 10:44 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 5, 2021 / 10:44 PM CST
Don't Miss
High School Boys basketball playoffs | The Fight to get to the Final Four
Video
Third-degree murder count against ex-officer in Floyd death could be reinstated
Monroe Police searching for several wanted persons
Weather
Mass vaccination event to take place at Monroe Civic Center on Mar. 16 & 17
Don't Miss
City of Monroe to host free Children’s Dental Health event
Minimum wage shot down from American Rescue Plan as ‘vote-a-rama’ is in full swing
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Gov Hutchinson says 29% of Arkansans 70+ have been fully vaccinated
Unbuckled driver and passenger killed in Tensas parish crash
Can I finally see my grandchildren? Vaccinated Americans wait for advice
Third-degree murder count against ex-officer in Floyd death could be reinstated
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
Trending Stories
High School Boys basketball playoffs | The Fight to get to the Final Four
Video
Third-degree murder count against ex-officer in Floyd death could be reinstated
Monroe Police searching for several wanted persons
Weather
Mass vaccination event to take place at Monroe Civic Center on Mar. 16 & 17