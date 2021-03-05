High School Boys basketball playoffs | The Fight to get to the Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A decision on what the bond amount will be for the man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith after a 2016 traffic collision will be made later this month, a New Orleans judge said Thursday.

Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife, Racquel. But the verdict from a jury was not unanimous and has since been ruled unconstitutional.