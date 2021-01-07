High School basketball coach, Dominic Lincoln, having some fun with kids outside Crossett Middle School

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) -- It'll be a triple header both Saturday and Sunday when the NFL playoffs begin.

Green Bay (13-3) is the top seed in the NFC after beating Chicago 35-16, but the Bears (8-8) got in as the lowest conference seed when the Rams (10-6) defeated Arizona 18-7. Los Angeles is No. 6 in the NFC field and travels to Seattle (12-4) for the late Saturday afternoon game, while the Bears go to New Orleans (12-4) for the second of three games next Sunday. The Cardinals (8-8) finished the season with two straight losses.