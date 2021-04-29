High School Baseball Regionals | Delta Charter & Harrisonburg playoff games at home

TALLULAH, LA. (KTVE/KARD)-- As many locals will tell you, water is a hot topic in Tallulah.

"I've lived here in Tallulah, LA since 1966 of April," Byron Denham, a local, said. "I moved here when I was 2 1/2 years old. I have never seen the water system as bad as it is right now. We have to go to places like this IGA and other places to buy water to drink and consume."