He’s still a Tiger: Neville’s Zeb Ruddell signs with LSU baseball

It’s a dream that not many baseball players in Louisiana get a chance to do, spend you college years playing baseball at Alex Box Stadium.

Neville’s Zeb Ruddell will get that chance. Wednesday, the senior signed a National Letter of Intent to extend his career, with LSU.

During the 2021 season, Ruddell hit .430, with 10 home runs, and had 31 stolen bases.

“It’s a dream come true, ” says Ruddell. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was little. I’m thankful for my parents and everyone that’s helped me get here. Everything is, you know, you can’t take anything for granted. You have to work. I’m ready to get there and work for my spot”

“Just super exciting, ” says Marcia Ruddell, Zeb’s mother. “Totally proud of everything he’s done. He’s worked his whole entire life for this. Just to see his dreams come to fruition is just something any mom would be proud of.”