There’s one change of date, involving an area football team happening this week.

Claiborne Academy vs. Prairie View Academy will now be played Thursday at 7:00 at the Spartans home venue in Bastrop.

These two district foes enter the battle 4-0 in regular season play. The Rebels earned a win in district play when they defeated Porter’s Chapel in Haynesville, last Friday.

Kickoff is still scheduled for 7:00.