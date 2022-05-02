Alex “Tank” Washington is no longer the head football coach at Carroll. The school and Washington have parted ways after four years.
The former Ole Miss star led the Bulldogs, since his hiring in Feburary 2018. Last season, Carroll ended with a 5-6 record, including 1-3 in District 2-3A play.
In an official statement, Washington says:
I just want to thank Mr. Breithaupt for giving me the opportunity to be the head football coach here at Carroll. I took the job knowing there was work to do and I spent the last 1,539 days trying to be a positive leader for the kids in our school and the communities we serve. I hate to leave the program but a difference in personnel and trust issues have caused us to part ways.