‘Haynesville Football’ hits the shelves

Haynesville’s football team has been a powerhouse program in the 1A for over a century. The team played their first game back in 1907, making them one of the oldest programs in the state. Since then, they have gone on to win 17 state championships and 38 district titles.

Much like the town itself, the program is a tight-knit family. The connection it has with its community, goes beyond being simply a sport they play or watch in the fall. Many of the players on the team grew up watching the Golden Tornado play. Their fathers, uncles and often even grandparents played for Haynesville.

Few programs in the country have the history that the Golden Tornado have. Knowing that, Hunter Bower sought out to try and capture and explain some of the allure and importance that the program has on its town. After years of research and writing, Bower published and released his book ‘Haynesville Football’.

Anyone interested in purchasing the book can do so by going to the Facebook page: @HaynesvilleFootballBook