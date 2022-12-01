Haynesville hopes to advance to the Superdome for the first time since 2016. But, 48 minutes of football and Oak Grove stands in the way.

From Week Four to now, the Golden Tornado’s defense has played extremely well, limiting opponents to an average of 11 points during that stretch.

On October 7, Haynesville defeated Oak Grove, 28-21. Head coach David Franklin is ready for the rematch.

“That’s one of the things I told Coach [Ryan] Gregory, we agreed to play this game last year, ” says Franklin. “And, I started watching film like, ‘I didn’t agree to all of this. That’s not what I agreed to.’ 30 years I’ve been coaching. I think of running the football and they’ve always been successful at that and they are now. They do a little bit of everything. They can throw it and they can still run it. I don’t know what to expect out of them. All of the stuff they do, they do it really well.”

Haynesville hosts Oak Grove, Friday at 7:30 from Red Franklin Stadium.