Have YOU heard of Monroe, Louisiana? NBC 10 Sports asks tourists in New Orleans during Sun Belt Media Days. You won’t believe their answers

The NBC 10 Sports team is on the road in New Orleans for Sun Belt Media Day. Thursday, ULM head football coach, Terry Bowden, will speak to the media at 3:30 in the afternoon. Coming along for the ride? Rhett Rodriguez, son of Warhawks’ Offensive Coordinator Rich. The younger Rodriguez is in the running for the starting quarterback position. Defensive end, Ty Shelby, will also represent the university at the podium.

Before we discuss football, our sports team had a little fun. Sports Director Chris Demirdjian is joined by intern Jacob Hall. Both went around New Orleans asking tourists if they have even heard of the place we call home: Monroe.