It was a fun friday for dozens of young athletes at Fitzhugh Field, on the campus of Ouachita Christian School.

Children from grades kindergarden and up took part in various football themed activities, including skills and drills camps.

Coaches Steven Fitzhugh, head baseball coach John Parker, along with several members of the OCS family taught athletes about the basics of football.

“I love pushing myself to my limits and seeing how fast I can run. And, watching my teammates push themselves as well, ” says young camper, Tanner Ellerman.

“I was really excited to come here and learn, ” says camper Cole King. “This is my first year playing tackle football. So, I’m really learning a lot.”