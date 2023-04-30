Recap by Grambling State Athletics: Curtis Ford

GRAMBLING, La. | Trevor Hatton homered twice as Grambling State remained in control of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division with a 12-2 victory over Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Hatton led the Tigers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. His second home run of the day sealed the win for Grambling State (21-21 overall, 16-5 SWAC).

GSU starting pitcher Kerry Boykins (4-0) earned his fourth win of the season, tossing six inning, allowing just two unearned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Chris Marcellus opened the scoring in the second inning by driving a run in on a sacrifice fly to right field. Terry Burrell III followed with a RBI-double, making it 2-0 GSU. Tiger Borom brought him around to score, shooting a single back up the middle, stretching the lead to 3-0.

After a pair of singles, Hatton boomed a three-run homer, giving the Tigers a comfortable 6-0 advantage.

Following a PVAMU pitching change, Chris Marcellus ripped a solo-shot over the left field wall, making it 7-0 Tigers.

The Panthers (17-26, 13-7) scored two unearned runs in the fifth inning, cutting GSU’s lead to 7-2.

Grambling State strengthened its grip on the lead, going up 10-2. Jose Vargas singled in two runs, but a pair of throwing errors on the play allowed the Tigers score a third run in the frame.

Phillip Bryant replaced Boykins in the top of the seventh, striking out the side. In the bottom of the inning, Hatton hit a two-run homer, his 11th of the season, extending GSU’s lead to 10 runs and enacting the mercy rule.

The Tigers roughed up PVAMU starter Matthew Karl (3-2), battering him for six runs on six hits. He lasted two innings.

Up Next

Grambling State returns to action on Wednesday as the Tigers travel to Nacogdoches, Texas to take on Stephen F. Austin.

