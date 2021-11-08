Has West Monroe football proved doubters wrong after victory over Ruston?

Admit it, after West Monroe lost to Neville, 28-7, did you doubt the Rebels’ chances of making it to the Superdome? If so, were we all proved wrong, after their 42-14 win over Ruston?
The Rebels won their 33rd straight game over the Bearcats, dating back to 1990. With that, Ouachita, Ruston, and West Monroe all have a share of the District 2-5A Championship.
“Kids got out there and actually had fun, hoopin’ and hollerin’, ” says West Monroe Head Football Coach, Jerry Arledge. “They knew what was at stake. They knew the streak of beating RUston. Shoot, I was scared to death of those guys. The thing I thought made them go was their offensive line. They were so physical.”
9th ranked West Monroe will host 24th seeded Northshore, Friday at 7:00.