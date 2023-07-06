GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) – More LSWA awards to talk about, Grambling State’s Keylon Mack was voted first team all-Louisiana by members of the media.



Mack had a career year at GSU this season, hitting .350 with an OPS well north of 1.200.



The senior Texan slugged 16 homers and drove in nearly 60 runs on the season.



Mack beating out Tre’ Morgan for that first team spot.