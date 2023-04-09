By: Grambling State Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University got back on the winning track on Sunday afternoon, earning a 9-4 victory over Texas Southern at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park.

Tiger Borom had another strong day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI in the leadoff off spot. Trevor Hatton , Keanu Jacobs-Guishard, and Nasir Frederick each registered two hits apiece.

As a team, Grambling State (13-18 overall, 9-3 SWAC) outhit Texas Southern, 13-10 with seven extra-base hits.

Kerry Boykins (2-1) earned the win after allowing just one run on six hits in six innings pitched. He also struck out three batters.

Borom provided a spark in the bottom of the first inning, hitting a leadoff double. After moving over to third on a ground ball to second, Trevor Hatton smashed a double down the left field line, bringing Borom around to score and give GSU a 1-0 lead.

Jacobs-Guishard hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the second. After he stole the third, a fielding error allowed him the cross the plate and gave GSU a 2-0 cushion.

Texas Southern (21-12, 7-5) cracked the score column in the third inning with a sacrifice fly, but Grambling State responded in the fourth. Kyle Walker opened the GSU half of the inning by getting hit by a pitch, then moving into scoring position on a balk by TSU starter Mateo Lamas. Chris Marcellus advanced Walker to third on a sharply hit single to left field.

Frederick plated Walker with a sacrifice bunt, extending the lead to 4-1. Borom then smacked his second double of the contest, bringing Marcellus in and putting GSU up 5-1.

Grambling State continued to pour it on in the fifth when Borom laced a two-RBI single into right, stretching the advantage to 7-1. GSU made it 8-1 in the seventh when Frederick doubled in a run. Jacobs-Guishard ripped an RBI triple to left, plating GSU’s final run of the day.

Texas Southern tried to rally in the ninth inning, scoring three runs with two outs. After Texas Southern loaded the bases, GSU reliever, Ethan Bates , shut the door with a powerful fast to strike out TSU’s Roderick Coffee and preserve the win.

Lamas (4-1) was tagged the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits, in 3.1 innings of work.

Up Next

Grambling State welcomes Mississippi Valley State to town on Tuesday for a single midweek game. Although MVSU is a member of the SWAC, Tuesday’s contest is a non-conference game due to the Delta Devils being members of the SWAC Eastern Division.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

