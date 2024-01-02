Grambling, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Grambling State University Women’s Basketball returned to their home hardwood Tuesday afternoon, but no could have expected what was put on display to begin the new year for the Lady Tigers.

Grambling took on the College of Biblical Studies and bullied the Ambassadors out the gym 159-18. The Lady Tigers broke a school record for most points scored in a single game and won by 141 points.

The Lady Tigers brought the fight in the first quarter with the Ambassadors seeming like they waited 40 days and 40 nights before they scored their first two points after the Lady Tigers scored 33 straight and ended the quarter with a 46-4 lead.

The second quarter lead stretched even further as they went into the half trouncing their opponents 82-10. They found help from each and every member of the team putting up at least six points on the scoreboard; eight players scored in double figures led by Arianna Mosley with 27 points. The team also forced 52 turnovers and lived in the paint with 122 of their points coming around the rim.

The Lady Tigers will open conference play Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center when Prairie View A&M comes to the bayou after both teams each took home a victory in the two-game split last season.