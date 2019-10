After a open week, Grambling returns to action versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The question of who the starting quarterback is going to be, is anyone’s guess.

In the Tigers’ win over Alabama A&M, the team used three quarterbacks. One of those included Ouachita alum Charles Wright.

Geremy Hickbottom was pulled after going 4-for-9, with two interceptions.

Head coach Broderick Fobbs explained the game plan for deciding a starter for Saturday.