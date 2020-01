Good news for former Richwood and Grambling star Martez Carter. He’s officially part of an XFL team.

On Monday, the L.A. Wildcats released the names of who will be on their 52-man roster. Carter made the cut.

The Wildcats’ inaugural game will take place Sunday, February 8 in Houston. The game can be seen on FOX 14.