Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Remembering Grambling legend Eddie Robinson, who passed away 13 years ago on April 3, 2007

GSU Tigers
Posted: / Updated:

We’re honoring Grambling legend, Eddie Robinson.

The longtime head football coach for the Tigers passed away 13 years ago, on April 3, 2007.

He led GSU football for 56 years. And, during that stretch, he won 408 games, only losing 165, with 15 ties.

The native of Jackson, Louisiana won nine Black National Championship, as well 17 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) titles.

He’s responsible for sending 100-plus players to the NFL, including four members of the league’s Hall of Fame.

Robinson retired in 1997.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories