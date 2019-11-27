Once again, this year’s Bayou Classic will determine who wins the SWAC’s Western division

In case you haven’t heard, it’s Bayou Classic week.

Grambling and Southern will meet at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Saturday at 4:00.

The G-Men (4-2) need a victory to tie Southern (5-1) in the SWAC’s Western division standings.

Two of the Jaguars’ last three victories, Alabama A&M and Jackson State, have come by six points or less.

“It’s a game that’s extremely important, especially now with the winner going onto the conference championship, ” says Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs. “It does drive you. Got so many other things that drive us to be successful.”

