Moss records ‘double-double’ for Grambling in win over Mississippi Valley; Lady Tigers snap four game skid

Grambling (16-13, 10-6 SWAC) defeats Mississippi Valley (2-27, 2-15 SWAC), 81-61, on Monday night.
GSU’s Prince Moss recorded a ‘double-double’ in the victory. The redshirt junior scored a team high 25 points, and had 10 rebounds.
Combined, the Tigers shot 47 percent, while limiting the Delta Devils to 33.
Grambling returns to the hardwood on Thursday, at Alabama A&M.
The Lady Tigers (4-23, 3-13 SWAC) defeated Mississippi Valley (2-26, 1-16 SWAC), 72-47, on Monday evening.
Four different GSU players reached double figures, in scoring. They were led by Justice Coleman who had 17 points.
The visitors were held to 32 percent shooting from the field.
Freddie Murray’s team will face Alabama A&M on the road, Thursday.