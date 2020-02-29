Michael Vick visits Grambling, ‘…Blown away by what Eddie Robinson has meant to Grambling [State] University…’

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick stopped by Grambling on Friday afternoon, to speak at a football banquet.

He first visited GSU’s Eddie Robinson Museum, before speaking to the football team.

Vick, a 16-year NFL veteran spoke to NBC 10 Sports on his thoughts on visiting the university.

“I was blown away by what Eddie Robinson has meant to Grambling [State] University, ” says Vick. “[Robinson] pretty much is Grambling [State] University. For so many, for so many years he was a visionary. He put this program on the map. It was with hard work, will and determination. A bunch of people were around him who were just as committed as he was. The ability to be able to captivate players and make them better, and help them improve. And, go to the NFL, and end up in places to find success. It stems from his beliefs and his well being … “

NBC 10 Sports will have more with Michael Vick, next week.