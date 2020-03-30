Legendary Denver Bronco, Richwood/Grambling alum Goldie Sellers passes away

Winnsboro native and former NFL defensive back Goldie Sellers passed away on Saturday in Colorado, from complications of cancer. Sellers was 78 years old.

The news was first reported by News 9, an NBC affiliate in Denver.

Sellers played under longtime Tigers coach, Eddie Robinson. He was part of a team that won the 1965 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship. He was drafted in 1966, in the 8th round by the American Football League’s Denver Broncos. The Richwood alum was also selected by the National Football League’s Chicago Bears with the 302nd pick.

Sellers played professionally from 1966-69. He was teammates with Delhi native, Johnny Robinson, on the Kansas City Chiefs when they won Super Bowl IV.

He leaves behind a wife of 50 years, Vasa “Peaches” Sellers.