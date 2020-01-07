Lady Tigers outscored in the second half, in loss to Alabama State

By: Habtom Keleta-Asst. AD for Media Relations

GRAMBLING, La. | Despite opening the game on a 10-0 run, the Lady Tigers fell 73-59 to Alabama State in Southwestern Athletic Conference action at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Grambling was outrebounded 34-20 in the contest.

“It was a tale of two halves,” said Coach Freddie Murray. “We won the first two quarters and they won the second two quarters. Down the stretch they just wanted it more than we did. We are still growing as a basketball team; we lost 95 percent of our production and they returned their whole team back. They have chemistry and it shows in these type of games.”

The Lady Tigers (2-11, 1-1 SWAC) lead 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and dominated the entire first half. Grambling led 35-24 at the break thanks to stellar bench play from Candice Parramore who had eight points at the break. However, Grambling was outscored 48-25 in the second half thanks to stellar defense from Alabama State.