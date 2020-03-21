How does the cancellation of Spring workouts affect Grambling football?

Last Friday, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) became one of the first leagues in the nation to cancel all Spring activities, to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

At the time, Grambling’s football team only completed four of the maximum 15 practices allowed by the NCAA.

With just under a dozen starters gone from the 2019 Tigers roster, NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked head coach Broderick Fobbs how the lack of workouts could affect the team in the long run.

” … You would like to get out there, because there are some positions we were not able to solidify, that you want to get done this Spring, ” says Fobbs. “Normally in the fall, you’re sharpening your tools for the first ball game. Then, you’re evaluating young kids that come into your program. So, it’s a little bit different for us because now everything is going to be pushed back a little bit. Still trying to decide who’s going to play those positions for us.”

Tune into NBC 10 Sports, Friday night at 10:00 for the full sit-down interview with Broderick Fobbs.