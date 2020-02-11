Grambling wins four straight, Lady Tigers snap nine-game skid

Grambling (12-11, 6-4 SWAC) defeats Alcorn (10-11, 6-4), 80-71, on Monday night.
Cameron Christon led the team with 23 points, including shooting 50 percent from the field.
Donte Jackson’s team will travel to Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers (3-19, 2-9 SWAC) defeats Alcorn (9-14, 5-6 SWAC) 70-59 on Monday night.
Justice Coleman led Grambling with 13 points. Ouachita alum Brandi Washington added 12 points.
Freddie Murray’s crew will suit up once again this Saturday, versus Prairie View A&M.